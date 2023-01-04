CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker’s going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.

These folks at the Holyoke Senior Center praised the outgoing governor for coming up with nearly $2 million dollars for the cities and town and their transit authorities to provide the transportation that will keep senior citizens on the road. The PVTA for example will receive money to keep its senior mobility program moving.

“It’s very important, older people should be out talking with other people, They should not be at home. And if it takes a car to pick them up, then that should be done,” said Lorraine Gorham, from Holyoke.

As part of the Senior Citizen Transportation Program funded by the state, Springfield Senior Partners for Community Action will get what it needs to transport aging veterans with disabilities where they need to travel throughout the Springfield area.