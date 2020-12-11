Baker-Polito administration announces new senior leaders at Department of Veterans’ Services and Soldiers’ Homes

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has announced new senior leaders at the Department of Veterans’ Services and Soldiers’ Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke.

These new hires follow the announcement of Cheryl Lussier Poppe’s appointment as Secretary of Veterans’ Services (DVS) in October and will be critical to moving forward major initiatives to support the Commonwealth’s veterans, including the continued COVID-19 response and oversight of the Soldiers’ Homes, strengthening the leadership and staff of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, and moving forward the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke expedited capital project.

Eric Sheehan, JD, ACHE, has been promoted to Assistant Secretary for Veterans’ Homes..

Eric Johnson, MBA, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, will become the new Superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea.

Glen Hevy, ACHE, will be the new Deputy Superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of distinguished health care professionals and military veterans to leadership roles at the Department of Veterans’ Services and the Commonwealth’s Soldiers’ Homes as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.