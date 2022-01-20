Baker-Polito administration awards grant money to MassDEP to improve air quality

MASS. (WWLP)- The Baker-Polito Administration is awarding grant money to MassDEP to help improve air quality. 22News found out what the money will be used for.

The money will be used to provide air sensors to communities all across the state. 292 sensors will be given to 39 communities across the state including a number of cities and towns here in western Massachusetts.

The sensors will be able to monitor local pollution levels and increase awareness of local air quality conditions and identify ways to better protect public health.

State Senator Adam Hinds told 22News, “We’ve see that our region has been surprisingly a center of high asthma rates and so if we need to monitor how the particulates are in the air and what we can do about it and when we need an intervention this is a necessary investment.”

The sensors will be able to measure PM2.5 levels, which is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air that can cause asthma and other respiratory and cardio pulmonary illness.