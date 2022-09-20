BOSTON (WWLP) – As part of the Commonwealth’s celebration of Climate Week, the Baker Administration will be awarding $12.6 million in grants, to support 27 local planning and shoreline management projects.

This funding will be to help aid Massachusetts’ coastal communities, in preparing for severe storms and the impacts of climate change. Those communities face increasing risks to infrastructure, buildings, and natural resources. The Coastal Resilience Grant Program will provide long-term planning to improve the resilience of our coastline.