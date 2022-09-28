BOSTON (WWLP) – The 550,000 Massachusetts households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are to receive an increase of 12% through the Baker-Polito Administration.

Residents who make a monthly average of $25 to $30, can start seeing an increase by October 12. This is to keep pace with inflation. All SNAP benefits have been determined through the cost of utilities for Massachusetts households. A factor of heating costs went into determining the SNAP benefit amounts, this change is to begin on October 1.

“The Baker-Polito Administration continues to leverage every opportunity to tackle food insecurity and maximize federal nutrition programs,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “Increasing SNAP benefit amounts to reflect residents’ cost of living, in addition to continuing SNAP Emergency Allotments and implementing free school meals for all Massachusetts students this year, represents the Administration’s ongoing commitment to combating hunger across the Commonwealth.”

“SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households’ cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state’s economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan. “The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work.”

Maximum Monthly SNAP Amount Maximum Monthly SNAP Amount Household Size Old Amount Effective October 1: New Amount 1 $250 $281 2 $459 $516 3 $658 $740 4 $835 $939 5 $992 $1,116 6 $1,190 $1,339 7 $1,316 $1,480 8 $1,504 $1,691 Each additional person + $188 + $211

Minimum Monthly SNAP Amount Minimum Monthly SNAP Amount Household Size Old Amount New Amount 1-2 Persons $20 $23

Temporary pandemic-related SNAP emergency allotments will be continued to be sent to residents as of now.