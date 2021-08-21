Baker urges state residents to prepare for flooding, power outages

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Governor Charlie Baker is urging resident to hunker down, as Tropical Storm Henri makes its way towards the north east.

During a news conference Friday, the governor said the state is bracing for between 100-thousand and 300-thousand people to be without power.

Baker advised vacationers to consider leaving Cape Cod for the worst of the storm, and to delay their arrival until at least Monday. “We don’t want people to be stuck in the traffic on the Cape Cod bridges when the storm is in full force” said Baker.

Up to one thousand of the state’s National Guard have been activated in case they’re needed to help with water rescues or clearing the roads.

