BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – A barbershop in Bristol is giving free haircuts to Bristol police officers, as they get ready to say goodbye to their fallen brothers.

The New England barber company has a close connection with the Bristol Police Department. Since many of their regular customers are police officers. This includes all three officers involved in last week’s tragedy.

“We knew the officers involved, all great guys. Hamzy Demonte god bless those guys. Iurato is a hero, and we are so thankful for him, just thankful for all the officers in Bristol, everywhere that protect us every day,” said Kelvin Morin, Owner of New England Barber Company.

The barber shop is also collecting donations for the families of Sergeant Demonte and Officer Hamzy.