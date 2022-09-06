With Massachusetts Primary Day here, that means polls are open, but in Barnstable, a vault issue delays voting. In addition to Primary Day, Healey is to also kick off the general election push from Union Hall.

Vault Issue Delays Voting In Barnstable

Primary day voting is getting off to a rough start in Barnstable, thanks to vault problems. Secretary of State William Galvin’s office at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday reported that “due to a mechanical issue” the town clerk was unable to open the vault where ballots are stored, and that as a result the polls could not open in that community as scheduled.

“Early this morning, the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division was notified by the Barnstable town clerk that the clerk’s vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened,” Galvin’s office said. “As a result, the clerk has been unable to access ballots to send to polling places. Emergency workers on scene at town clerk’s office and are working to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.”

The secretary’s office said it was “exploring all options to ensure that everyone” in Barnstable will be able to vote Tuesday and that if necessary Galvin would seek a court order to allow polls in Barnstable to stay open past 8 p.m. At about 8:30, Galvin’s office told the News Service that the town clerk was “in the process of printing emergency paper ballots now and will be getting them to polling places as quickly as possible.” The clerk’s office at 9:30 a.m. had no further updates. The town clerk is Ann Quirk.

Healey to Kick Off General Election Push From Union Hall

Without active opposition, Attorney General Maura Healey is cruising to the Democratic Party nomination for governor and plans to give a speech outlining her vision for the state between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Healey’s plans include adding a Cabinet-level climate chief to lead clean energy efforts, addressing “local zoning barriers” to build more housing, putting new leadership in charge of the MBTA, ending state and local law enforcement involvement in federal immigration matters, and assessing the role of standardized testing in K-12 education.

Without the nicks that can be inflicted in a primary, or the benefits of competition over the past months, Healey in the general election campaign will face either former Rep. Geoff Diehl or businessman Chris Doughty, the Republicans facing off in Tuesday’s GOP primary for governor. Both have tried to paint Healey as a leader of “radical” Democrats. Unlike other candidates in competitive primaries, Healey’s schedule Tuesday is clear of campaign events as she preps for her speech Tuesday night at the IBEW Local 103 headquarters on Freeport Street in Dorchester.

The only other event on her schedule was at the Lower Mills Library in Mattapan where she planned to greet volunteers at 8 a.m. and join Andrea Campbell at her voting location. Without an opponent, Healey has spent considerable time campaigning for Campbell, who is locked in a tight attorney general’s primary with Shannon Liss-Riordan. Healey’s campaign said Tuesday morning that she voted by mail.