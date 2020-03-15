Breaking News
Baystate Medical Center confirms first case of COVID-19
Baseball hall of fame and museum to close indefinitely

by: Jon Shestakofsky, Vice President of Communications and Education

(COOPERSTOWN, NY) – The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced today that it will close to the public beginning Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m. ET.

This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Hall of Fame will provide updated information regarding this closure on each subsequent Sunday at Noon ET beginning on March 22. These updates will be shared at baseballhall.org and via the Hall of Fame’s social media channels.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is an independent not-for-profit educational institution, dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the historical development of baseball and its impact on our culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting its collections for a global audience as well as honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to our National Pastime. Opening its doors for the first time on June 12, 1939, the Hall of Fame has stood as the definitive repository of the game’s treasures and as a symbol of the most profound individual honor bestowed on an athlete. It is every fan’s spiritual home, with its stories, legends and magic shared from generation to generation.

