SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame will host two “Hoop Hangouts” this week, giving local youth a chance to interact with the game’s greats.

Monday, there will be a virtual appearance from University of Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark.

In Clark’s two seasons leading the Hawkeyes, she led division 1 in scoring and assists twice and has received several awards.

Then, Celtics fans will want to secure a ticket for Friday. Grant Williams will be at the Hall for an in-person presentation.

Boston’s 2019 first-round draft pick will appear for a 45-minute interview followed by Q-and-A and an autograph session. Both sessions begin at one in the afternoon.