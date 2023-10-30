CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Bats have been depicted as sinister and scary in popular culture, but they play an essential role to our environment.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says there are nine species of bats in the state, and five are considered endangered. There are multiple reasons for the decline including a disease known as White-nose Syndrome, habitat loss, pesticide poisoning, and climate change. Female bats only have one pup a year, so the population grows slowly. Habitat loss means there are fewer natural places to roost. But, there are ways you can help support these flying mammals in your community and backyard.

Conservationists suggest putting up a bat house, much like a bird house. Females can protect and nurture their young over the winter, keeping them warm and safe. Also, a new and clean house are free of white-nose syndrome. You can buy one or build your own. Learn how to build and install a bat house at the Mass.gov website.

MassWildlife offers these suggestions to help support bats: