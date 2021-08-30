Baton Rouge teen gets one of his final wishes granted, to dance with his mom

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- One Baton Rouge mother, Adreana Hawthorne Anderson, says she being transparent by allowing the public to learn about her oldest son’s condition. Adrean Hawthorne, 13, was diagnosed with Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy back in 2018.

“We found out Adrean had muscular dystrophy in 2018 which is crazy because most kids are diagnosed at birth,” Anderson said.

Despite battling with his own health issues, Adrean still finds a way to bring joy and compassion to all who come in contact with him. He is always concerned about others, especially his mom, and often says he hopes she will be fine when he is not here.

“I had him when I was 16-years-old, that was hard, I was a baby raising a baby, he taught me how to be a mom,’ Anderson said.

She describes her son as a caring, independent, smart, compassionate, funny, and gentle.

Adrean put together a bucket list of things he wanted to do, go to Disney World and to have one last dance with this mother.

The now-viral video of the mother and son dance has more than 2 million views, with an abundant outpour of love and support. Anderson said she only posted the video because her son asked her.

Anderson posted this video to her Facebook page saying this is the hardest things she’s ever had to do.

“I sat him down and had a one-on-one talk with him, I was completely honest and let him know that the doctors are saying he only has a few months left, and understood that his condition was getting crucial but as we talked, he asked if we could start making memories…He asked is we can have one last mother and son dance to our favorite song like we did at my wedding,” Anderson said.





As they danced to their favorite song, Adrean looked into his mother’s eyes, cried, and told her that he knows this is the last dance he will have with her.

“He became so overwhelmed with emotion, he cried…he said momma I know in my heart that this is our last dance and I want you to be ok when I leave, please be ok momma,” Anderson said.

As tough as it is battling this disease, Adrean remains strong so that his family can be strong.

A week before the school semester began, he sat his parents down in private to have a discussion. He told his parents that he felt like the medication was not working and wanted his parents to respect his wishes to stop taking it.

“Adrean never liked taking medicine…he told us since he does not have a long time he wants to be a normal kid and he wants to do what normal kids do. He’s been off the medication and he’s been happier, it’s like he’s his old self again,” Anderson said.

Anderson hopes her sharing her son’s condition with the world will bring awareness and understanding to Muscular Dystrophy.

“We never heard of it until it was our reality…If we want a cure, we have to do research, ask questions, and teach our kids about it so they can understand it and know how to handle it,” Anderson said.

Anderson says she wants the world to know how special her son Adrean is.