HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.

In the end, Pratt won with his Rodeo Blue Burger, sold Thursday from 11am to 1pm. Kadlewicz sold his Fire House Burger Wednesday, also 11am to 1pm. A donation was made to the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club.