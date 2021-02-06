Bay Path University announces Hero Scholarship for undergraduate students

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University announced a scholarship that can get qualified students up to 50% off in tuition costs for summer or fall 2021 enrollment.

The Hero Scholarship will students to earn up to 50% off at the undergraduate level, and ten percent off at the graduate level depending on the program and study path.

To be eligible for a Hero Scholarship, in addition to applying in February with a summer or fall 2021 start, you must be a new applicant, and you must remain enrolled at Bay Path in a continuous course of study to maintain the award.

However students must be aware that certain programs are not eligible.

The award is spread out over the full period of study at the university and cannot be combined with other Bay Path scholarships.

“From the high school student hero adapting to a new way of learning, to the mom hero supporting her child’s virtual learning needs, to our frontline and healthcare heroes, everyone has done their part, and now we want to provide an opportunity to secure an affordable education when needed most,” said Bay Path University President Sandra Doran.