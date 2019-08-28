Baypath & STCC to announce psychology transfer agreements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University and STCC are scheduled to sign two agreements Wednesday that will create an affordable pathway for women with associates degrees from STCC to earn a BA in psychology from Bay Path.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the signing will take place at 2:00 p.m. at STCC in Ira H. Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons.

The release states under one agreement, students who receive an associate degree in Liberal Arts or General Studies (Applied Psychology Option) can pursue a BA of Arts in Psychology from Bay Path.

Under the second agreement, students who receive an associate degree in Liberal Arts Transfer (Human Services/Social Work Option) can pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Speakers attending the event: