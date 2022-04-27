(WWLP) – Registered Nurses at Baystate Franklin Medical Center will deliver a petition to the Baystate Board of Trustees Chairman seeking immediate action from the hospital group.

The Franklin Nurses are asking for renewed efforts to recruit and retain nurses at the facility, saying a lack of respect from the hospital group is making staffing challenges worse, by driving nurses out of the field entirely.

They outlined the goals of the petition in a statement sent to 22news, saying in part that executives must stop focusing on profits and value their nurses and patients. The petition is signed by 650 people.

Baystate Health made $135 million in profits in 2021.