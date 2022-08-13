GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nurses at Baystate Franklin Medical Center represented by the MNA voted Friday to ratify a contract with the hospital – ending a years-long contract dispute that began before the covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the MNA, the new deal makes investments in nurses and their ability to provide safe, quality, and local patient care. Including a four-percent raise for 2022, followed by a five-percent pay bump next year.

It also reduces the time necessary to reach maximum pay from 35 years to 18 years.

“We are proud of this agreement and what it will do to help us recruit and retain the nurses we need to provide quality patient care,” said Suzanne Love, BFMC ED nurse and MNA Bargaining Committee Co-Chair. “We fought hard together – as nurses and our community – to convince Baystate Health executives to agree to important patient care protections and competitive wage increases.”

“Our community has shown amazing support for our nurses and our contract negotiations,” said Marissa Potter, BFMC OB nurse and MNA Bargaining Committee Co-Chair. “This agreement will help us protect our ability to provide safe patient care and address staffing shortages that have caused healthcare worker burnout and moral injury.”