Baystate Health: 21 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 21 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, one patient is hospitalized in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 21 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials reported 744 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 140,647. A total of 15,588 new tests were performed as of Sunday with an overall of 5,168,943 molecular tests administered.