Baystate Health: 76 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 76 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 14 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 67 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 3 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine:

Baystate Health has administered 35,422 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 30,217 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.