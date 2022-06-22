(WWLP) – June is Men’s Health Month and Baystate Health is encouraging boys, men and their families to practice living a healthy lifestyle.

Men’s health issues usually differ with age. Serious health problems that are most often found in young men are from a lack of safety precautions, as well as excessive smoking, drinking, and risky behavior.

“Anything we can do to bring awareness and help people, men especially during Men’s Health Month in June, to improve their health is always a good thing,” said Dr. Haller.

In the opinion of Dr. Haller, establishing healthy routines with your doctor from the age of 25 to 45 is essential for your future health.

“At this stage in your life, you have outgrown many childhood illnesses. Testicular cancer is less common, for example, and men are still young for many of the other cancers like prostate and colon cancer. So, it’s a nice time to make sure that you have set up good routines that will keep you healthy throughout life: getting enough sleep, eating right, getting regular physical activity, not drinking too much alcohol, not smoking, and having friends and family you care about.

Older men often have at least one chronic condition that needs to be managed such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, arthritis, or heart disease.

Healthcare experts recommend making a “maintenance schedule” that includes important checkups, screenings, and good routines that will keep them healthy throughout life.

“I would always recommend doing things that you enjoy. I think it’s hard enough to manage all of life’s demands without thinking that you are going to schedule in some other activity that you don’t even look forward to. If you like to go to the gym, go to the gym. If you prefer hiking, cycling, walking, do that. If you’d rather work on the yard and around the house, great. If you like to golf, try to walk at least the front 9,” said Dr. Haller.