Baystate Heath: No change in number of COVID-19 patients Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 15 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday.

According to Baystate Health, of those 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, one person is in the critical care unit.

Testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 14 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed