CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a new scheme happening in Massachusetts.

Criminals are using new technology to create fake parking tickets that look surprisingly official. This phony citation usually asks you to pay online or via PayPal. If you follow the instructions, you’ll end up paying a fine you don’t owe.

The BBB is urging people to double-check where they park and make sure it’s a legal spot. Look at the ticket carefully and do an internet search for the city’s official parking ticket websites. Also, pay parking tickets with a credit card whenever possible. It’s easier to dispute fraudulent charges on credit cards.