CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As weight loss drugs become more popular, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns against a scam, that involves websites offering them for less.

The BBB says off-label use caused a shortage of the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic last year. Now, scammers are targeting people looking to buy the drug.

People searching can be redirected to websites that claim to sell the drug for less. Customers are asked to make a payment through a digital wallet app. Some even go as far as setting up virtual consultations, with someone posing as a doctor.

If you’re thinking about buying Ozempic or any other drug online be sure to avoid buying foreign medicines, watch out for unreasonably low prices, and to not pay with digital wallet apps.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.