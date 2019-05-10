Be on the lookout for counterfeit cash and learn how to spot the difference

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are warning businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash.

Newer currency has a lot of security features that are very hard to duplicate, but many people still try.

Can you spot the real vs fake in the photo? Answer below.

When you compare real money and counterfeit money side-by-side you might be able to spot the difference. But, when you’re just handed cash, it’s hard to notice. Bridget Cary said, “I think I would not be able to tell the difference unless it looked some sort of crazy like if it had some sort of weird names on it.”

Some people don’t even think to check if the money they are handed is real. Thomas Mink said, “I have never until you asked me I have never ever tried to see if my bill is fake or not.”

There are ways to spot the difference. The feeling of the paper or its coloring is usually different.

Real hundred dollar bill numbers look black when you hold it at an angle. There are also watermarks and holograms that are visible or move if you hold a bill up to the light.

Knowingly using counterfeit money or being in possession of counterfeiting materials are both federal crimes that are punishable by up to 20 years in prison. That’s why It’s important to look closely at any big bills someone passes to you.

If you realize you’re in possession of counterfeit cash, you cannot spend it or pass it. You must turn it into police, and you do not get reimbursed for it.

If you have any information about the counterfeit bills used in Longmeadow you’re asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department.

Real vs Fake: The top $100 bill in the photo is the real one.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.