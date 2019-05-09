Be on the lookout for motorcycles on the roads as weather warms up

FILE- In this Sept. 26, 2015, file photo Philadelphia motorcycle police ride down a closed Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia. A federal safety agency is recommending that all new motorcycles built for road use in the U.S. have anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control as standard equipment. The National Transportation Safety Board says that while the […]

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The nicer weather allows motorcycle riders to finally get back on the roads.

An Agawam man lost his life in Southwick Wednesday night when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck. The District Attorney said the rider was 23-years-old. The car and the motorcycle were traveling in opposite directions when they collided on college highway in Southwick. The accident shut down this section of route 10 and 202 for several hours. State police are still determining what led up to Wednesday night’s deadly crash.

22News went to Harley Davidson of Southampton to find out one activity that can lead to serious crashes involving motorcycles.

Robert Thompson General Manager Harley Davidson of Southampton told 22News, “The biggest hazard is the texting and driving. You look down for 5 seconds 2 seconds whatever and all of a sudden you’re in a different lane, a motorcycle is coming around pretty quick and it doesn’t take much to cause a major accident.”

Motorcyclists can protect themselves by wearing helmets, which are mandatory in Massachusetts, as well as protective clothing and boots. But they can only add so much protection. Another cause of accidents is drivers who pull out in front of a motorcycle * that has the right-of-way.

The best way to prevent collisions between motorcycles and cars is to drive defensively, and pay attention.

The name of the Agawam man killed in the accident not been released.

