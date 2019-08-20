Bear Scare: Teens come face-to-face with black bear

(KCRA) Two teenage boys said they learned an important lesson after finding a bear inside their vacation home in Truckee, California.

Hayes Sherman and Bobby Harden were watching TV Saturday when they heard loud rummaging coming from the kitchen.

Turns out, it was a 250-pound black bear raiding the refrigerator for some taco meat and ice cream.

The bear then headed towards the tv room and started shaking the door. Bobby tried to keep it shut, while Hayes called 911.

Minutes later, a deputy kicked the front door in and shooed the bear away safely.

According to the Bear League, encounters like these are very common because bears have adjusted to human interaction. That’s a lesson the boys say they learned the hard way.

“We both left the garage door open, so that’s a lesson,” said Hayes. “The main lessons are to lock your car doors and make sure every door and garage door is closed and locked.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ZbL9VL