Beavers in a brook: Old Lyme homeowners says beaver dam causing his yard to flood, house to sink

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A homeowner in Old Lyme says his property is now more marsh than yard because a beaver dam is blocking a nearby brook.

Dave Berggren says he is worried he will lose his house because of beavers on the other end of his pond.

RELATED: Old Lyme resident blames beavers for flooded yard near lake

“I’ve jacked it up and wedged it,” said Berggren of his house on Black Hall Pond. “See the pieces of wood I’ve put in.”

Not a lot has changed since we first went to his Old Lyme home a few years ago.

“This was all lawn,” said Berggren who showed News 8 how that lawn is now a marsh.

His property is still flooded and his home is still compromised. He says it’s sinking more and more into the ground and has structural damage.

“How about sick to your stomach,” said Berggren. Wednesday he showed us the cause of the problem. A beaver dam in a brook at the other end of the pond.

“This is what I’ve pulled out over the years,” said Berggren pointing to a huge pile of tree branches.

In addition to the branches the beavers have used to continually rebuild the dam, there is now a fallen tree that has added to the blockage.

“This is normally a full-blooded running stream,” said Berggren.

He was hoping a state statute which says the town “…shall have authority to remove or cause to be removed any such debris, wreckage or other similar material and to assess the cost of such removal… “ to the property owner would have led the town to remove the dam but that hasn’t happened yet.

“The rodents have more rights than I do? I haven’t noticed them paying their taxes so something’s wrong with this picture, too,” said Berggren.

News 8 reached out to Old Lyme First Selectman Tim Griswold Wednesday who, back in January 2020, told us… “If personal property is being negatively affected we want that corrected.”

“He’s never even come here,” said Berggren.

If he did, he may see water flowing over the retaining wall. It used to sit two feet below it.

For now, Berggren hopes for help so his waterfront property is no longer waterlogged.

“It’s never-ending,” said Berggren.