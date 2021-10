COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Beechcroft lineman John Turner is going viral for his big man touchdown against Whetstone last Friday.

With the Cougars on the one-yard line, Turner’s number was called to take the hand off and rumble into the end zone en route to a 44-6 win over the Braves. Sunday Night Football is among several outlets to share Football Friday Nite’s highlight of the touchdown.

GET OFF THE TRACKS WHEN THE TRAIN IS COMING THROUGH! 🚂🚂 pic.twitter.com/WBzFBgSaZV — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 1, 2021