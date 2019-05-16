Being on the lookout for ticks in your yard

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ticks can carry dangerous diseases and we’re starting to see more of them around as the weather gets warmer.

The tick population is expected to be very high this season. In fact some people have already come in contact with them.

“Last night we actually found a tick on our youngest here and took it off, that’s the only issues we’ve had so far,” said Mark Lemieux of Middletown, CT.

When you’re outside there are some things you should be on the lookout for.

“The transitional point where you go from the grass to the first layer of shrubs and ferns, bushes. Tick populations are going to be at their highest in those transitional areas because there is a high probability to come in contact with a small mammal,” said Bob Russell an entomologist at American Pest Solutions.

Ticks can carry dangerous and even deadly diseases like Lyme, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Powassan.

While you might be looking to buy a natural or organic insecticide, it may not provide the best protection.

“Their effectiveness is very limited, they don’t even require an EPA registration. To me their not true insecticides and to me you don’t want to risk your family’s health by using these so called insecticides,” said Russell.

You may want to consider having a licensed professional treat your yard so you so you won’t have to worry about ticks this summer.



It’s also a good idea to wear light colored clothing and long pants if you plan to be outside, especially in a wooded area.

