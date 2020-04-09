Be prepared for severe weather this time of year





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We had some wet weather move through Thursday and there was even some small hail in Conway.

As we head through the spring months it’s always good to be prepared for severe weather.

The National Weather Service classifies a thunderstorm as severe when it’s capable of producing wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, hail of an inch in diameter, and possibly a tornado. When a severe thunderstorm is reported or indicated by radar a warning is issued by the National Weather Service.



Flash Flooding is the number one cause of death associated with thunderstorms. Remember if you come across a road covered by water “turn around, don’t drown.”

Lightning is the number two weather related killer. You can be struck by lightning 10 miles away. Remember “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

A weather radio is a good thing to have to alert you of severe weather. Remember you can always download the 22News Storm Team Weather app for the latest watches and warnings and to see the latest radar.