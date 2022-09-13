(WWLP) – For most people gambling can be a fun and entertaining experience, but it can also be a risk if you are not careful. Over 5 million people experience a gambling problem every year.

Whether it’s your first time betting, or you’ve been gambling for years, playing irresponsibly can result in financial ruin or extreme debt. It is important to have a plan before gambling, to ensure a more positive experience.

Make sure you know how much you are willing to lose and how long you want to play

Never borrow or use the money you can’t afford to lose. And be sure to keep track of the amount of time you are spending on gambling and take a break or find another activity. When making your own betting plan, consider teaming up with a friend, and remember to always keep gambling fun.