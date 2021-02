BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Animal Control has opened a pet food pantry for local pet owners who may be struggling to afford food for their furry loved ones.

The food pantry offers both dry and canned food for dogs and cats.

Those interested must text or call ahead to set up a day time to pick up the pet food.

The food pantry is also accepting donations of unopened cat or dog food.

For pick-ups or to donate call 413-519-1754 or send a private message on their Facebook.