BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Community Alliance will be hosting a ribbon-cutting Ceremony to celebrate the town’s first large scale mural.

The ceremony will take place this Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. This mural was designed by Muralist Pablo Kalaka based on direct feedback from the community. From this he created a Mural to display Belchertown’s ‘sense of place’ which includes the history of Belchertown, the evolution of the community, and its path for future growth.