BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) — Belchertown Police and Massachusetts State Police have carried out safety inspections of all school buildings on Sunday after receiving an anonymous and vague email.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, the email contained threatening language that comprised all schools on Monday. No issues were found after the safety inspections Sunday, but there will be an increased police presence within the district tomorrow and throughout this coming week.

The police department said there is no evidence of a specific or credible threat to the Belchertown Public Schools.