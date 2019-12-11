Belichick not taking Bengals lightly; denies knowledge of sideline video

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Coming off a 23-16 loss to Chiefs at home on Sunday, the Patriots are preparing to face the worst team in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals which has 1-12 record.

However, Coach Bill Belichick said he’s not taking anything for granted.

“This is a team that doesn’t have a good record but they actually do some things well,” Belichick said.

“This is a team that doesn’t have a good record but they actually do some things well.” Bill Belichick opening statement on the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/1zJnxMWYDK — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) December 11, 2019

If the Patriots win on Sunday they clinch a playoff spot and at least one home game.

During his Wednesday news conference, Belichick was once again asked about the recent allegations that the Patriots inappropriately filmed the Bengals’ sideline at a recent game.

“The football team, the football staff, my coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing. We have no involvement in it,” Belichick said.

When pressed for further information, Belichick said repeatedly, “Do not have anything to add.”

Other News & Notes

Julian Edelman was absent for the first time this year. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, he’s being held out of practice for load management purposes. Injuries have piled up this season.

Center Ted Karras (#75) present at the stretching portion of #Patriots practice open to the media.



Julian Edelman was absent. pic.twitter.com/JG1bScfnbN — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) December 11, 2019

The Patriots signed kicker Josh Gable to their practice squad. He was present at practice. Gable participated in Patriots minicamp in 2017. He provides depth behind kicker Nick Folk. He is also known as the YouTube “trick shot” kicker.

Center Ted Karras was back at practice. Backup defensive tackle Byron Cowart was absent.