Benefit held for West Springfield student diagnosed with brain cancer

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield student diagnosised with a form of brain cancer is getting some help from her teammates.

The West Springfield Track & Booster Club organized a benefit at “Bueno Y Sano” Monday evening for Alisa Kotorobay. She’s a senior at West Springfield High School.

The girls varsity lacrosse team also helped to raise money by selling t-shirts.

Girls Track & Field coach Matt Griffin told 22News, “She’s doing good. She’s in good spirits. I speak to her almost on the daily. We text. back and forth. I visited her the other day. The girls had made some posters. I dropped them off the other day. She’s doing very good.”

100% of the proceeds from Monday night’s event went to Alisa’s family.

