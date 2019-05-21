Benefit held for West Springfield student diagnosed with brain cancer

News

by: Don Shipman

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield student diagnosised with a form of brain cancer is getting some help from her teammates.

The West Springfield Track & Booster Club organized a benefit at “Bueno Y Sano” Monday evening for Alisa Kotorobay. She’s a senior at West Springfield High School.

The girls varsity lacrosse team also helped to raise money by selling t-shirts.

Girls Track & Field coach Matt Griffin told 22News, “She’s doing good. She’s in good spirits. I speak to her almost on the daily.  We text. back and forth.  I visited her the other day.  The girls had made some posters.  I dropped them off the other day. She’s doing very good.”

100% of the proceeds from Monday night’s event went to Alisa’s family.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick