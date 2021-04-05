Berkshire Agricultural gives $10,000 grant to local nonprofit

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures announced a $10,000 grant to Berkshire-based nonprofit, Greenagers. The grant will both support Greenagers’ second year of apprenticeships at their farm at April Hill Education and Conservation Center as well as offset the cost of a pilot year of Greenagers’ Helping Farm Hands project.

Specifically, this grant will help Greenagers apprentices learn how to “re-engage” the agricultural land at April Hill Farm. They will take the land, which is used as a pasture and for hay production, and turn it into a diversified farm that will include tree nuts, tree and vine fruits, vegetables, beef, lamb, duck eggs, chicken eggs, conservation nursery stock, pollinator habitat, and honey.

Starting April 1, the Helping Farm Hands project says the grant would offset the labor costs on local farms and allow youth groups to engage in a variety of farming experiences.

“By connecting youth with local farms, [it] supports the labor needs of farms–elevating profitability and puts young people on farms,” said Will Conklin, Executive Director of Greenagers. “If out of twenty youth that participates, one becomes a farmer and nineteen know more about their agricultural landscape and the power of their food choices, we will be making great strides toward a more resilient and just food system.”