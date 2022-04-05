(WWLP) – A Berkshire County man has been sentenced for his involvement with the U.S. Capitol riot.

34-year-old Brian McCreary of North Adams was sentenced to 3 years of probation, including 42 days of intermittent incarceration.

Following the insurrection, the FBI released his photo. McCreary could be seen standing next to the “horn man” while recording the riot. Court documents show he was identified by four of his co-workers.

As part of his sentence, McCreary was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $500 in restitution