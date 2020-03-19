Closings and Delays
There are currently 182 active closings. Click for more details.

Berkshire Medical Center furloughs more than 150 employees after possible coronavirus exposure

News
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – 160 employees at Berkshire Medical Center were furloughed with pay after possible exposure to coronavirus, according to the hospital. They were furloughed on different days depending on when the possible exposure occurred. All but 15 of these employees are expected to be back to work Monday.

Only one employee tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine and is recovering.

All operations at the hospital, including emergency room operations, are functioning normally under current state and federal guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories