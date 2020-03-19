Berkshire Medical Center furloughs more than 150 employees after possible coronavirus exposure

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – 160 employees at Berkshire Medical Center were furloughed with pay after possible exposure to coronavirus, according to the hospital. They were furloughed on different days depending on when the possible exposure occurred. All but 15 of these employees are expected to be back to work Monday.

Only one employee tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine and is recovering.

All operations at the hospital, including emergency room operations, are functioning normally under current state and federal guidelines.