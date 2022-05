(WWLP) – In Berkshire County, small businesses and non-profits can apply for a new grant program for improvements.

“One Berkshire” is launching a pilot, micro-grant program to fund exterior improvements before the summer months.

At least 30 grants between $500 and $1,000 will be awarded to make non-construction improvements like awning repairs, updated signage, painting, or lighting updates.

Applications are open now and are reviewed by the committee until the $30,000 have been used up.