BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Fire Department were called to a motor vehicle rollover just after 1:00 p.m. Friday near the Greenfield and Bernardston line on Interstate 91 Southbound.

There were no serious injuries to either occupant of the vehicle. An evaluation was performed at Baystate-Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield on one patient.

As a result, both lanes of traffic were reopened by all agencies involved.