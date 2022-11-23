BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Recently the Wall Street Journal ranked the 20 largest airports in the United States according to reliability, value, and convenience. San Francisco came out on top, with yoga rooms, a museum, and art exhibits. Newark faired the worst, with flight delays cited as primary factor.

Boston Logan ranked 11th among the 20 largest airports, almost neck and neck with Denver scoring 41 points out of 100 overall. The WSJ gave Boston Logan a score of 77% for on time arrival, and a 98% for fast security clearance.

Locally, Bradley International Airport did not make either the largest or midsize airport rankings list.