Bethany College taking off Byrd name on Health Center

BROOKE COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — The president of Bethany College announced Wednesday that the Robert C. Byrd Health Center will no longer hold the Byrd family name.

This is in response, to what Bethany College calls, ‘the capacity to change, to listen, and to learn.’

Robert C. Byrd Health Center created divisiveness and pain for members of Bethany community, both past and present. Tamara Rodenberg, Ph.D., President of Bethany College

While the Byrd family is known to give generously to institutions around West Virginia, the name also carries with it points of contention with the current national state. Robert C. Byrd was a U.S. Congressman from West Virginia for over 51 years, but he was also known to be a reformed member of the Ku Klux Klan.