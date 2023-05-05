CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts, many people may be wondering how they can legally bet on this year’s Kentucky derby.

Massachusetts’ has three horserace betting venues: Suffolk Downs, Raynham Park, and Plainridge Park Casino. Bettors can also wager online through TVG and FanDuel Racing.

The Gaming Commission also recently approved “DK Horse” for online betting. They’re owned by DraftKings. Coverage of the Kentucky derby begins at noon Saturday, May 6