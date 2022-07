HARTFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A state-of-the-art exhibit is coming to Hartford next month, giving Connecticut Convention Center visitors an immersive walk through the works of Vincent Van Gogh.

“Beyond Van Gogh” opens on August 10, bringing more than 300 pieces to life in the 30,000 square foot space.

You can walk through the paintings, displayed in more than four-trillion pixels on moving and still screens.

It’s scheduled to run for two months, and tickets are on sale now.