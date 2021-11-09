Biden Administration’s workplace vaccine mandate put on hold

(WWLP) – As the push to get everyone vaccinated against COVID-19 continues the challenges are also stacking up.

A U.S. federal appeals court issued a statement over the weekend, freezing the Biden Administration’s efforts to require workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, 2022 or be tested weekly.

The federal judge citing “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the rule. The rule applies to 84.2 million workers at 1.9 million private-sector employers, according to OSHA. It’s a dispute that could ultimately end up in the supreme court.

“The Department of Labor has a responsibility to keep workers safe and the legal authority to do so,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre,.

About 70 percent of American adults are fully vaccinated and 80 percent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The Biden Administration says it’s standing its ground and hopes to come to a conclusion soon.