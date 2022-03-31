EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden plans to release a million barrels of oil per day from the country’s strategic petroleum reserve over the next six months. The idea is to combat the increase in gas prices.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the cost of crude oil does account for about half the monthly average for retail on-highway diesel fuel prices and that’s between 2000 and 2021.

Semi-trucks largely run on diesel. 22News spoke with John Derosia, who works for a towing company in East Longmeadow. He said unlike gas, where we saw that initial jolt and a slow decline in prices, he noticed the price of diesel has gone up a hundred dollars per fuel-up week-by-week.

“The sad reality is the cost is going to come back to the customers because the truckers are going to have to start charging fuel surcharges because they’re not cheap to run. They’re not cheap to maintain and they’re not cheap to keep people in the seats,” Derosia told 22News.

The Biden Administration is also demanding Congress put in place fines for oil gas companies that lease public lands but aren’t putting out energy.