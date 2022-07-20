SOMERSET, Mass. (WWLP) – President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts Wednesday, to promote his efforts to combat climate change.

In an email, the White House announced the president’s plans to travel to Somerset to “seize the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”

Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration on climate change, after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. The declaration would allow the president to redirect spending toward renewable energy.

The president will deliver his remarks at Brayton Point in Somerset; the former site of a large coal-fired power plant. The site is being converted into a staging area for wind energy projects.

Somerset is located in southeastern Massachusetts, just west of Fall River.

22News reporter Kate Wilkinson will be covering the president’s visit to Massachusetts, and will have the latest on WWLP.com, on the 22News mobile app, and on 22News tonight starting at 5:00.