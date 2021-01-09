Biden will receive second COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

NEWARK, DE – DECEMBER 21: President-elect Joe Biden (L) receives a COVID-19 Vaccination from nurse practitioner Tabe Masa at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital on December 21, 2020 in Newark, Delaware. The rollout of the Moderna vaccine, the second approved for use in the United States, began shipping to sites around the country today. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President-Elect Joe Biden is set to receive his second dose of Pfizer’s covid vaccine, on Monday.

Biden received his first dose of the vaccination back on December 21.

Cameras were in Newark, Delaware as a healthcare worker administered the dose

Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, also received the vaccine earlier that day.

Pfizer is recommending the shots be administered 21 days apart.

Vice President-Elect Kamala harris received her first dose on December 29, along with her husband Doug Emhoff.

Transition officials say around 35 other members of the incoming administration will be vaccinated before or near the inauguration day on January 20.