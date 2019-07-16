Big blast-off at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Alab. (WZDX) – 5,000. That’s how many rockets were set to go off at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Tuesday morning.

On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center attempted to make history with a world record attempt for the most rockets launched at the same time. The previous record was under 4,000.

Preparations and testing started months ago with a 300 rocket test launch. That went smoothly and paved the way for the big blast-off. People from all over showed up to see history in the making, including one couple from Utah.

Local girl scouts also came to see the launch. Space Camp campers also got a special treat.

The attempt will have to be certified, but with 5,000 ready to fly, Huntsville has made history again.

Want to see what 5,000 rockets look like before they launch? Take a look!